Are your kids fascinated with bugs? Children can meet Madagascar hissing roaches, a tarantula, scorpion and more creepy crawlers at free library programs sponsored by Suburban Exterminating Co.
These 45-minute programs are geared toward children grades three to five:
n 4:30 p.m. July 25 at Half Hollow Hills Community Library, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills; to register, call 631-421-4530.
n 2:30 p.m. July 26 at Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Rd., Smithtown; to register, call 631-265-2072.
n 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; to register, call 631-283-077.
