Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 46° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    FamilyLifestyle

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    The Home Depot hosts its (Credit: The Home Depot)

    The Home Depot hosts its "Kid's Workshops" on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m.-noon.

    Free (or cheap) for kids on Long Island

    Updated
    By   jennifer.berger@newsday.com

    Need weekend plans or something to do with the kids during the week?

    There are a ton of free children's events at local libraries, but we also found free and cheap things to do elsewhere this month.

    Whether you have one, two, three or more kids in tow, here's a roundup of fun, budget-friendly events on Long Island.

    "Family Favorites Film Series"

    The
    (Credit: AP)

    The "Family Favorites Film Series" will take place at the three Long Island Showcase Cinemas (Broadway Multiplex Cinemas: 955 Broadway Mall, Hicksville; Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas: 1001 Broad Hollow Rd., Farmingdale; Island 16 Cinema de Lux: 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville), and feature four Disney animated films weekends through February: "Alice in Wonderland" (Feb. 3-5: 11 a.m.; 1 p.m.), "Aladdin" (Feb. 10-12: 11 a.m.; 1:10 p.m.), "Frozen" (Feb. 17-20: 11 a.m.; 1:30 p.m.) and "Dumbo" (Feb. 24-26: 11 a.m.; 1 p.m.). Price: tickets are $6. For advance purchase or more information, visit showcasecinemas.com.

    Free marshmallow roast

    When passing through Port Jefferson Village through the
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    When passing through Port Jefferson Village through the winter and into the spring, keep an eye out at the corner of Main Street and E. Broadway for a free, all-ages marshmallow roast on Saturdays and Sundays from noon-5 p.m. (weather permitting). Hosted by Roger's Frigate (99 Main St., Port Jefferson; 631-474-8888, portjeffersonfrigate.com) and The Steam Room (4 E Broadway, Port Jefferson; 631-928-6690, steamroomrestaurant.com), just walk up and ask for a stick with a marshmallow (available while supplies last) and both kids and parents alike can hold their candy over an open fire and cook to liking.

    "Hot Cocoa and Marshmallows" children’s author series

    The Educational & Cultural Center in Stony Brook
    (Credit: Ward Melville Heritage Organization)

    The Educational & Cultural Center in Stony Brook (97P Main St.) is holding a children's book author series weekly every Wednesday through March 22. Each session will feature a reading, followed by hot cocoa and marshmallows. Price: $3. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit stonybrookvillage.com. (Pictured: author and speech-language pathologist Michelle Zimmerman, seen here standing and wearing toy wings, will present a reading of her book "Can't Catch a Butterfly" on Wednesday, March 22 as part of the "Hot Cocoa and Marshmallows" children's author series held at the Stony Brook Educational & Cultural Center.)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    'Let Them Roll!'

    Families visiting the Maritime Explorium on Feb. 18-24
    (Credit: Maritime Explorium)

    Families visiting the Maritime Explorium on Feb. 18-24 (from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.) can celebrate Presidents' Week -- and National Engineer's Week--by designing roller coaster cars and then testing to see if the creations stay on the track. Price: $5. Call 631-331-3277 or visit maritimeexplorium.org for more information.

    Make your own ice cream

    At the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and
    (Credit: Newsday / Karen Wiles Stabile)

    At the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium (1660 Rte. 25A, Cold Spring Harbor), kids can make their own homemade ice-cream treat -- just be sure to bring warm gloves -- on Feb. 21-22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Other events that week include: Make a melt-proof snowman in a bottle (Monday, Feb. 20) and create gooey slime while finding out why it is important to some animals (Feb. 23-24). Price: $6 adults, $4 for children (ages 3-12), free ages 2 and younger. Visit cshfha.org or call 516-692-6768 for more information.

    “Winter Vacation Workshops” at SAC

    Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Ln., Southampton) is
    (Credit: Roy MacNish)

    Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Ln., Southampton) is offering "Winter Vacation Workshops" with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County Marine Program for children ages 3-7 from Feb. 21-24 daily from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: "Marine Life Exploration" (Feb. 21), "Shorebirds of Long Island" (Feb. 22), "The Salt Marsh" (Feb. 23) and "Bivalves in our Bays" (Feb. 24). Price: free, but advance registration is required. For more information and to RSVP, call 631-283-0967 or visit southamptonartscenter.org.

    Compete in Native American games

    The annual North American Native American Games event
    (Credit: Garvies Point)

    The annual North American Native American Games event at Garvies Point Museum and Preserve (50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove) has been held during Presidents Day week since 1980. On Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-3 p.m., children of all ages can participate and play in authentic Native American games.

    There will also be a Native American pottery-making meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 and a Friday, Feb. 24 bird feeder building session -- all taking place between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Craft price on Tuesday and Wednesday is included in the admission charge; an additional $5 will be charged Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit garviespointmuseum.com.

    "Tracks & Traces" at Caumsett State Historic Park

    Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve (25 Lloyd Harbor
    (Credit: Lyndsay Mccabe)

    Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve (25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Huntington) is holding an outdoor search for animal footprints on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; dress warmly for the weather. Price: $4 (children ages two and younger are free unless participating); registration required. To RSVP or for more information, call 631-581-1072 or visit nysparks.com.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    The Barnes & Noble "LEGO Batman Movie" event

    Several Barnes & Noble locations (91 Old Country
    (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics)

    Several Barnes & Noble locations (91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place at noon; 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove at 1 p.m.; 4000 E. Jericho Tpke., East Northport at 1 p.m.; 1542 Northern Blvd., Manhasset at 2 p.m.; 5224 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa at 4 p.m.) will celebrate "The LEGO Batman Movie" on Saturday, Feb. 25 with LEGO play and themed activities, and children attending will have an opportunity to collect two limited-edition trading cards (while supplies last). Price: Free. For more information, visit barnesandnoble.com. (Pictured: Lego minifigures Robin at left, Batman in the center and Barbara Gordon at right in the animated adventure "The Lego Batman Movie.")

    Harborfrost 2017

    Sag Harbor is once again holding its annual
    (Credit: Daniel Gonzalez)

    Sag Harbor is once again holding its annual Harborfrost throughout its village shopping district on Saturday, Feb. 25, starting at 1 p.m. with a polar plunge at Windmill Beach (4 Ferry Rd., Sag Harbor). Scheduled events throughout the day are to include live ice carving, a meet-and-greet with characters from Disney's "Frozen," a fire juggling session, fire dancers and a fireworks show over the harbor at the end of the day. Price: admission is free. For more details visit sagharborchamber.com.

    Sweetbriar Summer Programs Open House

    Sweetbriar Nature Center (62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown) is
    (Credit: Newsday / Karen Wiles Stabile)

    Sweetbriar Nature Center (62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown) is hosting an opportunity on Saturday, March 3 from noon-4 p.m. for the public to learn more about what the 2017 Summer Discovery Programs (for ages 3-17) are scheduled to hold. Guests will get a tour around the nature center and meet some of the resident animals; the Program Director will be on-hand to answer questions. Price: Free. For more information, visit sweetbriarnc.org or call 631-979-6344.

    Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade

    The annual Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    The annual Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 4 at noon. The route starts at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, and will continue down Main Street, onto Church Street, ending down Old Dock Road at William T. Rogers Middle School. For more information, visit kpstpat.com.

    Minecraft Build Challenge workshop

    Intended for kids grades K-12, the Microsoft Store
    (Credit: Mojang)

    Intended for kids grades K-12, the Microsoft Store at Walt Whitman Shops (160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station) is hosting a Minecraft Build Challenge workshop on Monday, March 6 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Participating players will work together in teams to build before the end of the session. Price: free. Registration is required; to RSVP and more information visit microsoft.com.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Westhampton Beach Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

    The annual Westhampton Beach Saint Patrick's Day Parade
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    The annual Westhampton Beach Saint Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 11 starting at noon, kicking off at the intersection of Mill Road and Oneck Lane, continuing down Mill Road to Main Street where it will terminate at the Great Lawn (at Potunk Lane). Price: attendance is free; for more information visit whbstpats.com.

    Afterschool Ice Skating special

    Newbridge Arena (2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore) will feature
    (Credit: Kirsten Luce)

    Newbridge Arena (2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore) will feature an Afterschool Public Skating special on Wednesdays and Fridays until the summer of 2017. Price: general admission is $6; Town of Hempstead residents pay $4. Children ages four and younger are free (with paid adult) and skate rentals are $4. For more information, call 516-783-6181 or visit newbridgearena.com.

    Free Ice Cream Wednesdays at Bay Burger

    If you're in Sag Harbor on a Wednesday,
    (Credit: Lily Landes)

    If you're in Sag Harbor on a Wednesday, you can swing by Bay Burger (1742 Sag Harbor Tpke) for a free cup or cone of house brand ice cream with the purchase of any entree item. Available all year; call 631-899-3915 or visit bayburger.com for more details.

    'Kid’s Workshops' at The Home Depot

    The Home Depot hosts its
    (Credit: The Home Depot)

    The Home Depot hosts its "Kid's Workshops" on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m.-noon. Open to children of all ages and experience levels, the events are intended to provide hand-on learning, through instruction and demonstration. Price: free; for more information visit homedepot.com or call 1-800-466-3337.

    The Parrish Art Museum

    Featuring an evolving art collection of various media,
    (Credit: Gordon M. Grant)

    Featuring an evolving art collection of various media, the Parrish Art Museum (279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill) also hosts a calendar of events. Its pieces and parties range in appeal from easy and entertaining to high-end, conceptual and challenging--but the Parrish is accessible to all, as children under 18, students with ID and museum members are always admitted at no charge, and free to all on Wednesdays (otherwise $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for guests of members). For more information, call 631-283-2118 or visit parrishart.org.

    The 'Living Planetarium' Project 2016

    Open to all ages, this daily event held
    (Credit: Warren Barlowe)

    Open to all ages, this daily event held in Northport Park (west end of Main St., Northport Village) always offers a lesson in astronomy, led by retired science teacher Warren Barlowe. Using a powerful telescope to view celestial objects, participants will learn why the Moon looks as it does, how to measure the sky and find planets like Saturn, Jupiter, Mars and Venus -- and even spot the International Space Station when it's overhead. Question asking is welcome; dress for cold temperatures. Price: Free. For more information (and updates on possible weather-related cancellations or location shifts) visit sites.google.com/site/sidewalktelescopeviewing.

    Free Crafts for Kids

    The Lakeshore Learning Center (2079 Hillside Ave., New
    (Credit: Lakeshore Learning Center)

    The Lakeshore Learning Center (2079 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park) offers its "Free Crafts for Kids" class every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Participating children can create a basic craft; no registration required. Price: Free. For more information, call 516-616-9360 or visit lakeshorelearning.com.

    Spot a seal

    Harbor seals claim some Long Island shorelines as
    (Credit: Daniel Goodrich)

    Harbor seals claim some Long Island shorelines as their own from late November through early spring. Organized walks and boat cruises abound to spot them, but DIYers can simply show up at Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton on a reasonably clear-weather day and take a walk along the shoreline in hopes of spotting seals swimming or sunning. You’ll want to bring binoculars or a telescope. (906 Dune Rd., Westhampton Beach; 631-852-8111)
     

    Free Magic Show

    Ronjo Magic & Costumes (1651 Rte. 112, Port
    (Credit: Ronjo Magic and Costume Shop)

    Ronjo Magic & Costumes (1651 Rte. 112, Port Jefferson Station) is throwing a weekly magic show every Saturday at 3 p.m. The magicians will then pass a hat, collecting money to donate to local charities (donations not required for entry). Price: Free. For more information, call 631-928-5005 or visit shop.ronjo.com.

    Sculpture Art Caper and exploration backpacks

    Pick up a backpack and solve an Art
    (Credit: Hofstra University)

    Pick up a backpack and solve an Art Caper mystery while exploring the outdoor sculpture collection at the Emily Lowe Gallery at the Hofstra University Museum (112 Hofstra University, Hempstead; 516-463-5672) until 3 p.m. daily during the Lowe Gallery's open hours (Tues-Fri: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Mon: closed). Children can explore the outdoor sculpture collection and take on solving an Art Caper mystery by looking for clues among the artwork. Price: Free. For more information, visit hofstra.edu.

    Toddler Time at Book Revue

    Book Revue (313 New York Ave., Huntington) hosts
    (Credit: Book Revue)

    Book Revue (313 New York Ave., Huntington) hosts this weekly event (Thurs: 11 a.m.-noon) in its art-themed kids section, featuring a story reading, singing, dancing and craft-making, as well as monthly musical appearances by guitarist Jeff Sorg (June 21). Price: Free. For more information, visit bookrevue.com.

    Second Saturdays at the HUM

    Children ages 5-10 can explore art on exhibit
    (Credit: Hofstra University Museum)

    Children ages 5-10 can explore art on exhibit at the Emily Lowe Gallery at the Hofstra University Museum (112 Hofstra University, Hempstead; 516-463-5672) every second Saturday thru May (Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.). Once they've experienced the displays, visiting kids can then engage in a hands-on activity inspired by what they've seen. Price: $7 per child when prepaid; $9 day-of; $12 per child for two sessions when prepaid, $18 for three, $21 for all four. (Adult companions free.) Advance registration required; strollers not permitted. For more information, visit hofstra.edu or call 516-463-5672.

    Kirk Park Beach

    It can be downright expensive to park at
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    It can be downright expensive to park at a beach in the Hamptons, save for Kirk Park Beach (95 S Emerson Ave, Montauk; 631-324-2417, montauk-online.com, which not only features access to the Atlantic Ocean and restrooms, but offers free parking, charges no entry fee and is located within walking distance of Montauk's village area. Lifeguards on duty daily during the summer season from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

    Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter

    Things to do with kids, events, more.

    sign up

    Related Media

    Air and space is a fascinating topic for 50 best places for LI families in 2017 Bounce! Trampoline Sports in Syosset is an indoor 100 things every LI family should do in 2017 There are many indoor places to play on 43 indoor places to play on LI

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE