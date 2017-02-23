FamilyLifestyle

The Home Depot hosts its "Kid's Workshops" on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m.-noon.

Need weekend plans or something to do with the kids during the week?

There are a ton of free children's events at local libraries, but we also found free and cheap things to do elsewhere this month.

Whether you have one, two, three or more kids in tow, here's a roundup of fun, budget-friendly events on Long Island.

Free marshmallow roast (Credit: Ian J. Stark) (Credit: Ian J. Stark) When passing through Port Jefferson Village through the winter and into the spring, keep an eye out at the corner of Main Street and E. Broadway for a free, all-ages marshmallow roast on Saturdays and Sundays from noon-5 p.m. (weather permitting). Hosted by Roger's Frigate (99 Main St., Port Jefferson; 631-474-8888, portjeffersonfrigate.com) and The Steam Room (4 E Broadway, Port Jefferson; 631-928-6690, steamroomrestaurant.com), just walk up and ask for a stick with a marshmallow (available while supplies last) and both kids and parents alike can hold their candy over an open fire and cook to liking.

"Hot Cocoa and Marshmallows" children’s author series (Credit: Ward Melville Heritage Organization) (Credit: Ward Melville Heritage Organization) The Educational & Cultural Center in Stony Brook (97P Main St.) is holding a children's book author series weekly every Wednesday through March 22. Each session will feature a reading, followed by hot cocoa and marshmallows. Price: $3. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit stonybrookvillage.com. (Pictured: author and speech-language pathologist Michelle Zimmerman, seen here standing and wearing toy wings, will present a reading of her book "Can't Catch a Butterfly" on Wednesday, March 22 as part of the "Hot Cocoa and Marshmallows" children's author series held at the Stony Brook Educational & Cultural Center.)

'Let Them Roll!' (Credit: Maritime Explorium) (Credit: Maritime Explorium) Families visiting the Maritime Explorium on Feb. 18-24 (from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.) can celebrate Presidents' Week -- and National Engineer's Week--by designing roller coaster cars and then testing to see if the creations stay on the track. Price: $5. Call 631-331-3277 or visit maritimeexplorium.org for more information.

Make your own ice cream (Credit: Newsday / Karen Wiles Stabile) (Credit: Newsday / Karen Wiles Stabile) At the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium (1660 Rte. 25A, Cold Spring Harbor), kids can make their own homemade ice-cream treat -- just be sure to bring warm gloves -- on Feb. 21-22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other events that week include: Make a melt-proof snowman in a bottle (Monday, Feb. 20) and create gooey slime while finding out why it is important to some animals (Feb. 23-24). Price: $6 adults, $4 for children (ages 3-12), free ages 2 and younger. Visit cshfha.org or call 516-692-6768 for more information.

Compete in Native American games (Credit: Garvies Point) (Credit: Garvies Point) The annual North American Native American Games event at Garvies Point Museum and Preserve (50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove) has been held during Presidents Day week since 1980. On Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-3 p.m., children of all ages can participate and play in authentic Native American games. There will also be a Native American pottery-making meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 and a Friday, Feb. 24 bird feeder building session -- all taking place between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Craft price on Tuesday and Wednesday is included in the admission charge; an additional $5 will be charged Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit garviespointmuseum.com.

"Tracks & Traces" at Caumsett State Historic Park (Credit: Lyndsay Mccabe) (Credit: Lyndsay Mccabe) Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve (25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Huntington) is holding an outdoor search for animal footprints on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; dress warmly for the weather. Price: $4 (children ages two and younger are free unless participating); registration required. To RSVP or for more information, call 631-581-1072 or visit nysparks.com.

The Barnes & Noble "LEGO Batman Movie" event (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics) (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics) Several Barnes & Noble locations (91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place at noon; 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove at 1 p.m.; 4000 E. Jericho Tpke., East Northport at 1 p.m.; 1542 Northern Blvd., Manhasset at 2 p.m.; 5224 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa at 4 p.m.) will celebrate "The LEGO Batman Movie" on Saturday, Feb. 25 with LEGO play and themed activities, and children attending will have an opportunity to collect two limited-edition trading cards (while supplies last). Price: Free. For more information, visit barnesandnoble.com. (Pictured: Lego minifigures Robin at left, Batman in the center and Barbara Gordon at right in the animated adventure "The Lego Batman Movie.")

Harborfrost 2017 (Credit: Daniel Gonzalez) (Credit: Daniel Gonzalez) Sag Harbor is once again holding its annual Harborfrost throughout its village shopping district on Saturday, Feb. 25, starting at 1 p.m. with a polar plunge at Windmill Beach (4 Ferry Rd., Sag Harbor). Scheduled events throughout the day are to include live ice carving, a meet-and-greet with characters from Disney's "Frozen," a fire juggling session, fire dancers and a fireworks show over the harbor at the end of the day. Price: admission is free. For more details visit sagharborchamber.com.

Sweetbriar Summer Programs Open House (Credit: Newsday / Karen Wiles Stabile) (Credit: Newsday / Karen Wiles Stabile) Sweetbriar Nature Center (62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown) is hosting an opportunity on Saturday, March 3 from noon-4 p.m. for the public to learn more about what the 2017 Summer Discovery Programs (for ages 3-17) are scheduled to hold. Guests will get a tour around the nature center and meet some of the resident animals; the Program Director will be on-hand to answer questions. Price: Free. For more information, visit sweetbriarnc.org or call 631-979-6344.

Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade (Credit: Ian J. Stark) (Credit: Ian J. Stark) The annual Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 4 at noon. The route starts at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, and will continue down Main Street, onto Church Street, ending down Old Dock Road at William T. Rogers Middle School. For more information, visit kpstpat.com.

Minecraft Build Challenge workshop (Credit: Mojang) (Credit: Mojang) Intended for kids grades K-12, the Microsoft Store at Walt Whitman Shops (160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station) is hosting a Minecraft Build Challenge workshop on Monday, March 6 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Participating players will work together in teams to build before the end of the session. Price: free. Registration is required; to RSVP and more information visit microsoft.com.

Westhampton Beach Saint Patrick’s Day Parade (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The annual Westhampton Beach Saint Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 11 starting at noon, kicking off at the intersection of Mill Road and Oneck Lane, continuing down Mill Road to Main Street where it will terminate at the Great Lawn (at Potunk Lane). Price: attendance is free; for more information visit whbstpats.com.

Afterschool Ice Skating special (Credit: Kirsten Luce) (Credit: Kirsten Luce) Newbridge Arena (2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore) will feature an Afterschool Public Skating special on Wednesdays and Fridays until the summer of 2017. Price: general admission is $6; Town of Hempstead residents pay $4. Children ages four and younger are free (with paid adult) and skate rentals are $4. For more information, call 516-783-6181 or visit newbridgearena.com.

Free Ice Cream Wednesdays at Bay Burger (Credit: Lily Landes) (Credit: Lily Landes) If you're in Sag Harbor on a Wednesday, you can swing by Bay Burger (1742 Sag Harbor Tpke) for a free cup or cone of house brand ice cream with the purchase of any entree item. Available all year; call 631-899-3915 or visit bayburger.com for more details.

The Parrish Art Museum (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Featuring an evolving art collection of various media, the Parrish Art Museum (279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill) also hosts a calendar of events. Its pieces and parties range in appeal from easy and entertaining to high-end, conceptual and challenging--but the Parrish is accessible to all, as children under 18, students with ID and museum members are always admitted at no charge, and free to all on Wednesdays (otherwise $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for guests of members). For more information, call 631-283-2118 or visit parrishart.org.

The 'Living Planetarium' Project 2016 (Credit: Warren Barlowe) (Credit: Warren Barlowe) Open to all ages, this daily event held in Northport Park (west end of Main St., Northport Village) always offers a lesson in astronomy, led by retired science teacher Warren Barlowe. Using a powerful telescope to view celestial objects, participants will learn why the Moon looks as it does, how to measure the sky and find planets like Saturn, Jupiter, Mars and Venus -- and even spot the International Space Station when it's overhead. Question asking is welcome; dress for cold temperatures. Price: Free. For more information (and updates on possible weather-related cancellations or location shifts) visit sites.google.com/site/sidewalktelescopeviewing.

Free Crafts for Kids (Credit: Lakeshore Learning Center) (Credit: Lakeshore Learning Center) The Lakeshore Learning Center (2079 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park) offers its "Free Crafts for Kids" class every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Participating children can create a basic craft; no registration required. Price: Free. For more information, call 516-616-9360 or visit lakeshorelearning.com.

Spot a seal (Credit: Daniel Goodrich) (Credit: Daniel Goodrich) Harbor seals claim some Long Island shorelines as their own from late November through early spring. Organized walks and boat cruises abound to spot them, but DIYers can simply show up at Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton on a reasonably clear-weather day and take a walk along the shoreline in hopes of spotting seals swimming or sunning. You’ll want to bring binoculars or a telescope. (906 Dune Rd., Westhampton Beach; 631-852-8111)



Free Magic Show (Credit: Ronjo Magic and Costume Shop) (Credit: Ronjo Magic and Costume Shop) Ronjo Magic & Costumes (1651 Rte. 112, Port Jefferson Station) is throwing a weekly magic show every Saturday at 3 p.m. The magicians will then pass a hat, collecting money to donate to local charities (donations not required for entry). Price: Free. For more information, call 631-928-5005 or visit shop.ronjo.com.

Sculpture Art Caper and exploration backpacks (Credit: Hofstra University) (Credit: Hofstra University) Pick up a backpack and solve an Art Caper mystery while exploring the outdoor sculpture collection at the Emily Lowe Gallery at the Hofstra University Museum (112 Hofstra University, Hempstead; 516-463-5672) until 3 p.m. daily during the Lowe Gallery's open hours (Tues-Fri: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Mon: closed). Children can explore the outdoor sculpture collection and take on solving an Art Caper mystery by looking for clues among the artwork. Price: Free. For more information, visit hofstra.edu.

Toddler Time at Book Revue (Credit: Book Revue) (Credit: Book Revue) Book Revue (313 New York Ave., Huntington) hosts this weekly event (Thurs: 11 a.m.-noon) in its art-themed kids section, featuring a story reading, singing, dancing and craft-making, as well as monthly musical appearances by guitarist Jeff Sorg (June 21). Price: Free. For more information, visit bookrevue.com.

Second Saturdays at the HUM (Credit: Hofstra University Museum) (Credit: Hofstra University Museum) Children ages 5-10 can explore art on exhibit at the Emily Lowe Gallery at the Hofstra University Museum (112 Hofstra University, Hempstead; 516-463-5672) every second Saturday thru May (Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.). Once they've experienced the displays, visiting kids can then engage in a hands-on activity inspired by what they've seen. Price: $7 per child when prepaid; $9 day-of; $12 per child for two sessions when prepaid, $18 for three, $21 for all four. (Adult companions free.) Advance registration required; strollers not permitted. For more information, visit hofstra.edu or call 516-463-5672.