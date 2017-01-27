This year marks the 15th anniversary of the National Give Kids a Smile event, meant to promote oral health in children ages 1 to 17 who do not have access to dental care. Employees of Melville-based Henry Schein, which has supported the program of the American Dental Association Foundation since its inception, will be ringing the NASDAQ stock exchange opening bell on Feb. 3 to mark the anniversary.
Here’s a roundup of where kids can go on Long Island on Feb. 3 and 4 for free screenings, cleanings and more:
ST. CHARLES HOSPITAL
WHEN | WHERE 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 3 at the Stephen B. Gold Dental Clinic at St. Charles Hospital, 200 Belle Terre Rd., Port Jefferson
APPOINTMENTS 631-474-6797 by appointment only
WHAT’S OFFERED Dental screenings, cleanings and fluoride treatments
FARMINGDALE STATE COLLEGE DEPARTMENT OF DENTAL HYGIENE
WHEN | WHERE Noon to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Dental Hygiene Care Center, Gleeson Hall, 2350 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale
APPOINTMENTS 631-420-2282; appointments required
WHAT’S OFFERED Dental screenings, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants when necessary. A speech pathologist will be on hand, and students from the college’s nursing program will conduct blood pressure screenings for parents. Students and faculty from the medical laboratory technology department will demonstrate proper hand-washing techniques.
LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM AND EXHIBITION CENTER
WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead
APPOINTMENTS 631-257-5590, preregistration encouraged, walk-ins taken as time permits
WHAT’S OFFERED Dental screening, cleaning and fluoride treatment. Dental health puppet show will entertain kids waiting for screenings, and there will be a “draw a picture of the Tooth Fairy” contest. Each child being examined will receive free admission that day to the aquarium along with one adult.
