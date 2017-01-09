Glowgolf, a family-friendly indoor mini-golf course, opened its first location in Garden City.
The course features 27 unique holes using fluorescent golf balls and putters, along with obstacles and wall decor under black lights. The course has an aquatic theme, where you'll find sea turtles, sharks, octopus and other ocean fish. Additionally, there's an operating windmill and their signature "roti" for guests to challenge their putting skills.
The center also features multiple party rooms and a Laser Maze Challenge, where guests can work their way through a series of lasers while trying not to break the laser beams against the clock.
Glowgolf is located in Roosevelt Field (630 Old Country Rd.) on the Concourse Level near LensCrafters and the kids play area. The hours are 4-9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. When school is out, the course will be open 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
To play 54 holes (play through twice) the price is $12 adults, $10 kids ages 5-12. The Laser Maze Challenge is $3 for one game, $5 for two games. For more information, call 516-747-3682 or visit opryglowgolf.com.
