Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer, known for their humorous on-screen roles, recently came to Manhattan to promote their new movie "Snatched," which hits theaters Friday.

The dynamic duo play a mother/daughter team who are kidnapped on an exotic South American vacation. The actresses attended a special screening of "Snatched" hosted by Denise Albert and Melissa Gerstein of The Moms, and Orville Redenbacher.

When asked how the actresses teamed up for the film, Schumer, 35, said she introduced herself to Hawn, 71, in the airport.

"The first time we met, I sat near Goldie on a plane," said Schumer. "And I stared at her like we all would if we were on a plane with Goldie Hawn. When I got off the plane, I said 'hi I'm Amy, I'm a comedian.' And then I said 'I'd really love for you to play my mom in this movie.' She was really sweet but didn't know who I was. But then in London we really met at the Glamour Awards and I asked her again."

Hawn said they worked really hard to get this going.

"We believed it and we believed in us," she said. "We wanted this to happen and eventually it did."

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The stars portrayed a real kind of mother/daughter relationship in the movie. Schumer said, "We feel very connected to each other. I've loved Goldie my whole life, like most people do. We connected."

Hawn added, "It was a good match."

Schumer and Hawn enjoyed their on-screen mother/daughter roles and how it helped them reflect on their own mothers.

"The great thing this movie does is show moms are human beings," said Schumer. "The moment you realize your mom is a human is a big moment. I played who I was as a teenager, you know, where you are so selfish and entitled to your mom's love. I wanted to make this movie as a love letter to my mom. And to say I'm sorry, I love you and I know you did your best. So this is a thank you to moms."

Hawn said: "I made this movie as a love letter to my kids. Because frankly I'm nothing like her. This is what I could have been like. Count your blessings." Hawn is a mother to Kate Hudson, who she affectionately calls Katie, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, who she raised with actor Kurt Russell.

When asked if she gets involved with how her children parent, she said no, adding that she leaves them totally alone.

"We paid a lot of attention to our kids but we didn't corral them to make them something they're not," she said.

Schumer said she's worked very hard to not be a mom, but does want kids.

"I'm 35 and I'm sick of thinking of myself," she said. "I have such admirations for mothers and I do want kids."