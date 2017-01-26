The 2016 comedy-family-drama “The Great Gilly Hopkins,” based on the book of the same name by Katherine Paterson, will be shown at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington.
The movie will be followed by a Q and A session with the film’s producer, who happens to be Paterson’s son David.
The movie stars Sophie Nélisse, Kathy Bates and Glenn Close and is rated PG. The event is free for kids ages 12 and younger; $12 for adults and $9 for students with ID and people 62 and older.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.