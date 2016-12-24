Whether the young girls and boys in your life are into the latest electronics, video games, crafts, jewelry and more, we found great gift ideas for tweens and teens.

To see more holiday gift guides, visit newsday.com/giftguides.

Sparkle Sequin Slippers (Credit: PB Teen) (Credit: PB Teen) Lined with ivory Sherpa, these super soft slippers have a padded rubber sole and feature sequins in dark mint, red, pool, gold, silver and more. Available in sizes small to x-large. $35. More information: http://bit.ly/2d83yuH.

Meccano Micronoid (Credit: Spin Master/Spin Master) (Credit: Spin Master/Spin Master) The Micronoid is a pocket-size robot that tells jokes, laughs and moves. They can even interact with each other. Easy direction controls and LIM (Learned Intelligent Movement) programming. $29.99. More information: bit.ly/2dej4qM; For the best price: bit.ly/2d9cAKS

NFL Licensed Logo Pillow Cover (Credit: PB Teen) (Credit: PB Teen) This soft pillow features NFL teams' logos from the AFC and NFC inside a helmet's shape. It's made of cotton jersey. $39.50. More information: http://bit.ly/2e0Y0my.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Escape The Room: Mystery at the Stargazer’s Manor (Credit: Think Fun/Think Fun) (Credit: Think Fun/Think Fun) This mysterious, interactive party game lets the host spend an evening working with guests to solve puzzles, unlock hidden clues and unravel the mystery of the Stargazer's Manor. $21.99. More information: bit.ly/2dhukTG; For the best price: bit.ly/2d9dqXV

Chatbooks (Credit: Chatbooks/chatbooks) (Credit: Chatbooks/chatbooks) The 2016 Highlight Book lets you pull someone else's 30 best Instagram photos and have them made into a 6-by-6-inch hardcover photo album. Available Oct. 17. Visit chatbooks.com/highlights to make the book. $15 with U.S. shipping included.

Simple Pleasures by Savannah bracelets (Credit: Savvy Designs) (Credit: Savvy Designs) This bracelet features the sentiment "Fearless - Go for it!" Simple choose a charm, for example, an arrow (pictured), butterfly, heart, a peace sign and more for the stretch black band. $18. More information: http://bit.ly/2eHlUUQ.

Shower Truffle Boxed Set (Credit: Feeling Smitten) (Credit: Feeling Smitten) This shower truffle gift set features tangerine melon, pink grapefruit and jasmine, and lavender vanilla. $16.50. More information: http://bit.ly/2e91CIc.

Pinch Binge-Watching Survival Kit (Credit: Pinch Provisions) (Credit: Pinch Provisions) Movie and TV-watching fans will enjoy this kit, which contains breath drops, two coasters, couch yoga guide, decision coin, dental floss, deodorant towelettes, facial tissues, hand cleaning towelettes, socks, snack clip, sporks, stain removing towelettes and more. $20. More information: http://bit.ly/2e0UDfm.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

LINKEE trivia game (Credit: Big Potato/Big Potato) (Credit: Big Potato/Big Potato) LINKEE is a family trivia game. Players answer four questions and try to spot the link between the answers faster than the other teams. If they get it right, they win a letter. Collect enough letters to spell LINKEE and win the game. Best for ages 14 and older. $24.95. More information: bit.ly/2dpAiRs; for the best price: bit.ly/2dAx9lg

Feeling Smitten Holiday Travel Set (Credit: Feeling Smitten/Feeling Smitten) (Credit: Feeling Smitten/Feeling Smitten) This travel-size set comes with strawberry mint hand cream, a peppermint bark cupcake bath bomb and peppermint pink gelato sugar scrub. $21. More information: bit.ly/2dHJDr5

Art With Edge coloring books (Credit: Crayola/Crayola) (Credit: Crayola/Crayola) Crayola has launched a new line for tweens and teens called Art With Edge, meant to bridge the gap between kid coloring and the recent adult-coloring fad. The content draws from pop culture, including zombies, skulls, superheroes and more. The line features seven coloring books of 40 pages each and two coloring kits that come with 20 coloring pages and 20 Crayola fine-line markers. $6.99 for each coloring book and $14.99 for a coloring kit. More information: bit.ly/2dxWZqK

Xtreme Cycle Moto-Cam (Credit: Wicked Cool Toys) (Credit: Wicked Cool Toys) This radio-controlled motorcycle features a gyroscope stabilization system that is designed for ramp jumping, driving on various terrains and even recovering from crashes for non-stop action. The built-in helmet camera allows kids to record video. $79.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2gLo4s7; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2ghfOyL.

Bluetooth Beaded Fur Headphones (Credit: PB Teen) (Credit: PB Teen) Kids can listen to their favorite tunes in these faux fur, lightweight headphones, featuring beads and more. They're also small enough to fit in their backpacks. $79. More information: http://bit.ly/2fouCrU.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

K-Force Build and Blast: K-20X (Credit: K'Nex) (Credit: K'Nex) Build four different blaster and target models in one set with the K-Force Build and Blast: K-20X from K'Nex. The set includes rods and connectors plus special parts to create different blasters. $27.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2cAL9uW; Find the best prices: http://bit.ly/2d7xA3y.

Yvolution Neon Street Rollers (Credit: Yvolution) (Credit: Yvolution) These heel skates can fit most shoes and feature innovative wheel technology with bright light-up LED's. Available in pink, green and blue. $29.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2d7vIbc; Find the best prices: http://bit.ly/2ddA3tQ.

Space Expedition: Star Planetarium (Credit: Uncle Milton) (Credit: Uncle Milton) The Space Expedition: Star Planetarium projects hundreds of stars and constellations on the walls. Use the goggles to see augmented-reality planet images come to life as you go on a 360-degree virtual reality journey into the Milky Way. The package includes the Star Planetarium, Virtual Explorer goggles, activity guide and a free downloadable augmented reality app that brings each themed experience to life. The experience requires a smart phone with standard-size screen that fits securely into the goggles. $49.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2czolXT; Find the best prices: http://bit.ly/2dpLvFD.

Real Cooking Sprinkle Cupcakes Baking Set (Credit: Skyrocket Toys) (Credit: Skyrocket Toys) The Sprinkle Cupcakes Baking Set includes real cooking tools, two proportioned mixes to make 16 cupcakes, edible toppings and decorations. The set also comes with two mixing bowls, a unique egg cracker, a silicone mini cupcake baking sheet and more. $29.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2d78Vh8; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2d4dg7o.

StikBot Studio Pack (Credit: Zinga) (Credit: Zinga) The StikBot Studio Pack from Zinga is a stop-motion animation set that includes a green screen. Users can upload their own photos, animated backdrops or the images provided in a new Animation Studios app as the background in their stop-motion animation movie. $19.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dhFeKM; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dhDddV.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Sonic 25th Anniversary 3 inch Collector Figure 3 Pack (Credit: TOMY) (Credit: TOMY) The Sonic 25th Anniversary 3 inch Collector Figure 3 Pack with Coins from TOMY marks the 25th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog. Get the original Sonic, Knuckles and Tails figures featuring the styles from 1991. $19.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dayoVy; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dkZGKT.

Monster High Great Scarrier Reef Peri & Pearl Serpentine Doll (Credit: Mattel) (Credit: Mattel) The two-headed daughter of the Hydra, Peri and Pearl are double trouble with this Monster High Great Scarrier Reef Serpentine Doll. The twin sisters feature glow-in-the-dark bioluminescent effects in the fins and a scaly tail that curls. $21.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dh0EYz; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2cAfRVm.

Knot-a-Quilt Chevron (Credit: Alex Toys) (Credit: Alex Toys) The Knot-a-Quilt Chevron from Alex Toys lets kids create a quilt by simply knotting the 24 pre-cut pieces together. $33. More information: http://bit.ly/2dzVYel; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2drV82A.

Mega Bloks American Girl Grace's 2-in-1 Buildable Home (Credit: Mattel) (Credit: Mattel) The large, buildable Mega Bloks set includes multiple rooms with fun features. The set comes with three American Girl mini fashion figures, including Grace, as well as accessories for every room in the house. $69.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dd2fgm; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dp0IH3.

Extraordinaires Design Studio PRO (Credit: The Creativity Hub) (Credit: The Creativity Hub) The Extraordinaires Design Studio PRO from The Creativity Hub is for teens, to inspire them to think before they make or design something. Users may be challenged to design a drink carrier for a pirate, a place to sleep for a giant, or a source of light for a superhero. $79.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dd0K1K; Find the best prices: http://bit.ly/2cyMtK8.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

SIMON AIR Game (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) The SIMON AIR Game from Hasbro gives the classic SIMON gameplay a modern twist with touch-free technology. Remember the sequence, repeat the pattern using hand motions and conquer the game. Three "AA" batteries are required. $19.99. More information: http://hasb.ro/2d6GH4C; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2doxFUr.

Meccano Meccasaur (Credit: Spin Master) (Credit: Spin Master) Kids can build and program this interactive, 3-foot dinosaur. Use Room Guard mode to protect your stuff. If he notices any sounds or change in light, he'll charge at the intruder while roaring. Meccasaur responds to petting and answers yes or no to questions; $99.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dyWNpW; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dlXHbk.

DC Super Hero Girls (Credit: Mattel) (Credit: Mattel) Iconic DC Super Hero Girls are all new in a high school setting as they learn about their powers. Choose from SuperGirl, Wonder Woman, BatGirl and more. $19.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2d7qH6E; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dkTZMX.

iBesties: Middle School Moguls (Credit: Gengirl Media) (Credit: Gengirl Media) The iBesties: Middle School Moguls from Gengirl Media is a collection of dolls, books and online "edutainment" that follows a group of five talented and adventurous middle school friends turned Internet moguls after their school project goes viral. $19.99 to $29.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2du0zly.

Wet Head (Credit: Zing) (Credit: Zing) Put on the Wet Head hat from Zing and get ready to possibly be soaked. Opponents choose a peg to withdraw from the hat in a form of water roulette -- if they picked the right one, you get drenched! If not, pass the hat to the next player. $19.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2cIWqI7; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dDFHYy.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Power Wheels Wild Thing (Credit: Fisher-Price) (Credit: Fisher-Price) This Toys R Us exclusive ride-on comes with large durable tires for multi-terrain driving with three different speed settings. Kids can cruise, spin and drive forward and reverse. $299.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dh3NFF.

Star Wars Interactech Imperial Stormtrooper Figure (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) With more than 65 light and sound effects and precise motion sensors, this trooper can head into battle with its unique spin. Kids will also hear hand-to-hand combat sounds and the trooper yells out in defeat when falling. He comes with a blaster and jetpack that once strapped on, unlocks a variety of sounds. $29.99. More information: http://hasb.ro/2cGqUw0.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Terrascout RC Drone Blaster (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) A Toys R Us exclusive, kids can use the live video feed featured on the controller's LCD screen to scout the battlefield, locate targets and plan their strategy. They can maneuver the angle of the drone's blaster remotely and fire a single dart by pressing and releasing the trigger. Kids can also record audio and video to an SD card (not included). $199.99. More information: http://hasb.ro/2cGWpkG; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dAd9fM.

Pokemon Z-Ring (Credit: Tomy) (Credit: Tomy) The Z-Ring can be synchronized with Pokemon video game series for Nintendo 3DS to enhance the play experience through sounds, lights and vibrations. The ring can be used without the video game in role-play mode to bring battle play to life with different 4D experiences with each Z-Crystals. It also comes with a two-inch Pikachu figure. $29.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2cLxMqk.

SelfieMic (Credit: Moose Toys) (Credit: Moose Toys) The Selfie Mic from Moose Toys is a microphone-meets-selfie stick to let users tape or photograph themselves singing karaoke style. Use the free included partner app, StarMaker, to sing along to songs from a catalog of more than 3 million choices, including hits by Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, One Direction and more. Voice and video effects enhance the performance. $24.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dpkQt6; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2d58Utr.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Sky Viper v2400FPV Streaming Drone with FPV Headset (Credit: Skyrocket Toys) (Credit: Skyrocket Toys) This drone streams and records in high definition, allowing kids to view the footage from the camera. Newbies will appreciate the new Flight Assist feature, which includes Auto Launch, Auto Hover and Auto Land. The Micro SD card is not included; $99. More information: http://bit.ly/1QqjlW1.

Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter (Credit: Razor) (Credit: Razor) Simply kick start and twist the throttle to feel the maxed-up power and take a ride on this light-weight scooter. The Power Core technology gives kids 50 percent more ride time and up to an hour of continuous use; $149. More information: http://bit.ly/2d4BgGx; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2d7tKMb.

Tyco Terra Climber RC (Credit: Mattel) (Credit: Mattel) The Tyco Terra Climber RC vehicle can scale stairs up to eight inches high and climb piles of rocks and hills in any direction; $99.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2cZYEUt; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2cO8yV4.

Pom Pom Wow Decoration Station (Credit: Pome) (Credit: Pome) Kids can choose from six different ways to decorate their very own pom poms. The set folds up and is easy to carry on the go. It includes 75 pom poms, removable trays, water cup, adhesive dispenser and much more; $29.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2cmnGsx; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dafWhy.

Nerf N-Strike Elite HyperFire Blaster (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) The motorized Nerf dart blaster fires up to five darts per second. With its 25-dart drum, it can fire darts up to 90 feet; $49.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2d4tvR4. Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dBmNlS.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Fisher-Price Imaginext Ultra Ice T-Rex Playset (Credit: Fisher-Price) (Credit: Fisher-Price) Simply turn the Power Pad on from behind his tail and Ice T-Rex will walk, stomp, stand and roar. Kids can activate the LED lights in his spikes and his eyes. His mouth opens and closes with a chomping sound as well. $100. More information: http://bit.ly/2dhf5JC. Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dh6vuS.

Pie Face Showdown Game (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) Players load the arm with whipped cream (not included) or the included sponge. Then, each player places their chin on one of the chin rests and at the count of three, rapidly mashes the button nearest to them, which activates the hand on the throwing arm. The player who doesn't get "pie-faced" wins; $24.99. More information: http://hasb.ro/2bgxOmp; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dlzXyr.

Code Gamer (Credit: Thames & Kosmos) (Credit: Thames & Kosmos) Using the Arduino-compatible gamepad, which connects wirelessly to a tablet, kids can learn coding while playing games. In each level of the game, kids can learn a piece of the Arduino programming language and how to use it in order to solve puzzles and challenges and move forward in the game. Kids will also learn to write programs on their computer using the four sensors and invent new applications. $149.95. More information: http://bit.ly/2cO9Z5Y.

BOSEbuild Speaker Cube (Credit: Bose) (Credit: Bose) Build your own speaker and learn how a magnet and coil make a sound and how a speaker reproduces music. Kids can be coached through the building process through a free companion app that confirms success along the way. Kids can also add colored LED lights and silhouette covers. $149. More information: http://bose.life/2dsZExb. Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2ddfbXl.

Sky Viper Hover Racer (Credit: Skyrocket) (Credit: Skyrocket) The Hover Racer combines drone racing with video game battling. It can fly 20 mph while hovering three feet off the ground. Using the freetoplay app and infrared beacons, players race and battle in a course of their own design. $99.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dqvrCd. Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dx4XMR.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

VEX Robotics Zip Flyer (Credit: Hexbug) (Credit: Hexbug) This robotic gadget can shoot propellers more than 30 feet in the air once kids build the structure using snap-together pieces. Pull the zip-cord stick to release -- the faster you pull, the higher up they'll go. $12.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dKMpfg. Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2ddjdPg.

Sky Rover Voice Command Drone (Credit: Auldey Toys) (Credit: Auldey Toys) The Sky Rover Voice Command Drone from Auldey Toys responds to 12 commands when spoken through the included headset. Say "take-off" and watch as the drone changes direction and does amazing stunts like 360-degree flips in response to commands. $59.99. More information: http://bit.ly/1kWot8i. Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dqwzGj.

Mebo (Credit: Skyrocket Toys) (Credit: Skyrocket Toys) Using a touch-screen app, kids can drive the high-tech robot Mebo around the house to pick up snacks, spy on people or even have conversations. There's a point-of-view camera that streams live in high definition. Other features include two-way audio streaming and six-wheel suspension. $149.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dqjNWF; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dVkSYH.

Air Hogs Helix Sentinel (Credit: Spin Master) (Credit: Spin Master) This first-person view video drone allows kids to connect multiple devices to stream live video. There's a built-in, high-speed camera to capture fast moving objects, which can be stored on the included 4GB memory card. The goggles give kids the chance to see things from the drone's perspective. $199.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dVmMbK; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dEEn8Q.

Greckobot (Credit: Thames and Kosmos) (Credit: Thames and Kosmos) The wall-climbing robot has a motorized air suction system that enables it to walk vertically up and down smooth surfaces, such as glass, plastic, whiteboards and glossy laminates. $49.95. More information: http://bit.ly/2dphxlO. Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2cGx4MU.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Speak Out Game (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) Players have to say different phrases while wearing a mouthpiece that won't let them shut their mouth. Players then try to decipher what their teammate is trying to say, and must correctly guess the phrase in order to earn the card. The team with the most cards at the end of the game wins. $19.99. More information: http://hasb.ro/2axr6JC; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2drdoK6.

Bloxels (Credit: Mattel) (Credit: Mattel) Kids can build their own video games as they create and animate play spaces, characters and objects. The pieces in the Bloxels game set work with the free Bloxels Builder app to put them on-screen and play. $49.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dLPPz6; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dz4Ovj.

3Doodler Start (Credit: 3Doodler) (Credit: 3Doodler) This 3D printing pen extrudes an eco-friendly plastic that cools and hardens rapidly, allowing kids to draw in the air. It's designed to be clean and safe for kids, with no hot parts or messy glue. $49.99. More information: http://bit.ly/1cLmJqO; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dDPKwM.

Kurio Watch (Credit: KD Group) (Credit: KD Group) Made specifically for kids, this smartwatch features a touchscreen, alarm, calculator, music and video players, front-facing camera, activity tracker and mini games that detect wrist movement. Kids can also message friends and family via other Kurio or Android devices. $59.99. http://bit.ly/2dalSH5; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dshvVv.

Pokemon Sun & Moon (Credit: Nintendo) (Credit: Nintendo) The new additions to Pokemon video games for Nintendo 3DS feature mysterious creatures known as Ultra Beasts. $39.99 each. More information: http://bit.ly/1Tz532V. Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dfPhQm.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

LUMI (Credit: WowWee) (Credit: WowWee) This quad-copter can be used indoors and with a smartphone or table. Kids can select one-touch stunts, follow-me mode or take control and fly LUMI while avoiding furniture and walls. Players can also choreograph a series of flight moves and play them back to music selected from their music library. $79.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2cNDUQt; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dN5n1W.

Project MC2 We Heart Chemistry Kit (Credit: Alex Brands) (Credit: Alex Brands) Kids can conduct 10 experiments at home using everything in the kit as well as some additional household materials. Make ordinary powders fizz and foam, create a color-changing mixture, a rolling wave, a color-changing eruption, a glow-in-the-dark test tube and more. $25.50. http://bit.ly/2dshWPD; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dAmt2V.

Hot Wheels A.I. (Credit: Mattel) (Credit: Mattel) This racing system combines high-powered vehicle performance and computer enhanced Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), allowing kids to race a friend or take on a computer. Each car features a sensor on the bottom so the cars can communicate with the track. The Smart Cars are controlled using a controller and can race in three different modes. $99.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dxcOhN; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2d1AINk.

Skylanders Imaginators (Credit: Activision Publishing) (Credit: Activision Publishing) Kids can bring Skylanders to life for the first time with stories, puzzles, battles and a new lineup of heroes and villains. There's also a Creation Crystal, which allows players to create and transport their Skylanders to consoles. Senseis includes 20 new characters, such as Crash Bandicoot and 11 former villains. $74.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2cGC4kg; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dd2XuK.

Lego Star Wars Resistance X-Wing Fighter (Credit: Lego) (Credit: Lego) This X-Wing Fighter features opening wings and a cockpit, four spring-loaded shooters, retractable landing gear, removable engine and a detachable BB-8. The set also comes with a building section with a container, toppling tower and fire elements to attach to the building and Flametrooper's weapon. The set comes with three mini-figures. $79.99. More information: http://lego.build/2dfRmfh; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2dxaqTQ.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

MarioKart 8 Quadcopter (Credit: Carrera of America) (Credit: Carrera of America) Based on MarioKart 8, it features a six-axle gyro system for flight stability, a protective cage for the rotors and 2.4 GHz technology for up to seven minutes of flight. $99. More information: http://bit.ly/2dtacME.

Roominate Cotton Candy Carnival (Credit: PlayMonster) (Credit: PlayMonster) This kit encourages girls to build and play while learning engineering concepts. Kids can use the 145 snap-together pieces to create a Ferris wheels, carousel, swings and game tent. Then, attach two motors to bring the rides to life. The set also comes with the Bettina and Jenna dolls. $44.99. http://bit.ly/2dDQSQL; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2cCPKgb.

CHiP (Credit: WowWee) (Credit: WowWee) CHiP (Canine Home Intelligent Pet) is a robotic dog that recognizes and responds to commands using the included SmartBand, a rechargeable wearable controller. CHiP responds to hand gestures and voice commands. He also plays fetch and fun games with his SmartBall, interacting all the ways a real dog would. At the end of the day, CHiP knows to head to his special SmartBed to recharge. $199.99. http://bit.ly/2daIju2; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2daq89D.

Zoomer Chimp (Credit: Spin Master) (Credit: Spin Master) With lifelike movements and realistic chimp sounds, Zoomer Chimp can follow you, stand up on his own and recognize commands through his voice recognition technology. He performs tricks, follows voice commands and more. $119. http://bit.ly/2cTrpyS; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/2cCbuUE.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Battle Action Millennium Falcon (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) This iconic ship opens up into a play set featuring a pop-up blaster that fires Nerf Elite darts, a turbolaser turret, light-up LED cannons, hyperdrive sound effects and more, for ages 6 and older. The set includes exclusive Chewbacca, Finn and BB-8 3.75-inch figures; More information: http://hasb.ro/1RCTTKS; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/1HeD9UM

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Star Wars: Episode V11 The Force Awakens R2-D2 Interactive Robotic Droid (Credit: Thinkway) (Credit: Thinkway) The remote control sends instant and pre-programmed commands to the droid. The robot also features 10 buttons that program more than 1,000 action combinations, voice-activated responses, sound effects with coordinating head movements and he also projects image of Princess Leia on the wall; $159.99. More information: http://bit.ly/1PxSeHN; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/1WMpOtU

Sweet Treat Rockin Plush Speakers (Credit: Pottery Barn) (Credit: Pottery Barn) Pretty plush pillows from Pottery Barn not only look good but feature built-in speakers; $89. More information: http://bit.ly/1RiC43z; Find the best price: http://bit.ly/1VZmTOi