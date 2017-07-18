Ten teenagers from Israel will perform a free show Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Friedberg JCC in Oceanside.
The teens — five girls and five boys — are part of “The Friendship Caravan” traveling to JCCs nationwide, says Roni Kleinman, associate executive director of the Friedberg JCC. “I think it’s really important to have these ambassadors come here,” Kleinman says. “When people think of Israel, they don’t usually picture happy, healthy teenagers.”
Members of the Israel Scouts summer delegation were chosen after intense auditions and interviews based on their maturity, fluency in English and talent in the performing arts. They trained all year for their summer in North America. Their show is appropriate for all ages, Kleinman says.
Friedberg JCC is located at 15 Neil Court. For more information, call 516-634-4151.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.