Toy shops will be opening in JCPenney stores nationwide — including the ones at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City, Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove and Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore.
“We’ll have Barbies, Nerf, Shopkins, Hatchimals, My Little Pony, Hot Wheels — all the latest and greatest toys that kids want,” says Sarah Holland, a JCPenney spokeswoman.
The shops are starting to roll out Friday and should all be in all stores by July 21, Holland says.
JCPenney had an assortment of toys in stores during the 2016 holiday season. “What we found when we had the toy shops over the holiday season is that customers really responded well,” Holland says. “It reinforced our decision to roll out toy shops in all stores.”
The new shops will be next to the Disney Collection product area. “We’ll still have our Disney shop, which has tons of Disney toys, apparel, accessories and new Disney movies,” Holland says.
JCPenney is also increasing its online toy options, Holland says.
