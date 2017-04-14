On Sunday, April 16, head to Applebee’s on Long Island and your kids can eat for free.
Families who dine in on Easter Sunday will receive up to two free kids’ meals with each adult entree purchase. Children ages 12 and younger can choose any entree on the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu (chicken tenders, chicken grillers, macaroni and cheese, corn dog, grilled cheese, mini cheeseburger and more) along with their choice of a side dish and soft drink, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
There are 21 Applebee’s locations on Long Island. In Nassau: Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, Elmont, New Hyde Park, Valley Stream and Westbury. In Suffolk: Bohemia, Brentwood, Commack, East Farmingdale, East Islip, Farmingville, Huntington, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Miller Place, North Babylon, Patchogue, Riverhead and Shirley.
For more information, visit applebees.com.
