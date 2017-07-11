We are always looking for ways to stop the boredom. Here are a few that I like to do:
- Read a book. I know, it’s not ideal, but it helps keep the mind active and alert.
- Watch a movie. Who doesn’t like a movie at home, with a nice bowl of popcorn?
- Clean the house or your room. Well, you gotta do it sooner or later. But better to do it now than when you are juggling 10 million things.
- Go for a walk. If it is a nice day outside, go out and stretch your legs.
- Bake. Whip up a batch of cupcakes and you’re ready to go.
- Do origami. This might seem weird, but it’s a personal favorite. It’s calm, soothing and helps the time pass.
- Volunteer for community service. What? It is productive and helps your community. Give it a go.
- Play a game on a device or a board game. Some games are really fun and can be really addictive and can help the time pass. (I recommend Minecraft.)
So try these things, and I guarantee that you will never be bored again.
Comments
