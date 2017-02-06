Last summer, I ran a lemonade stand to raise money for autism. It really started out as a day of fun, but then it became a summer job!
What made my stand unique was we dressed up as Mario and Luigi from Super Mario Bros. After seeing us on Facebook, teachers suddenly wanted our sweet lemonade!
But just when we thought it had calmed down, we started to serve it at a store called Game On. My brother Justin helped me on my magical journey. We had an incredible time. Tristan (the store owner), Justin and I raised over $80 for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. People were proud to see two kids donating for autism. That work helped me earn a special Girl Scout badge. Autism is important to me because my sister was born with something close to it. Also, a lot of people I know have autism and not many people pay attention to it. I felt we needed a change.
Comments
