Looking for campsites on Long Island? Well, Hither Hills State Park is the perfect spot. It is located in Montauk and it is right on the beach. Although you have to book a campsite in advance, it’s worth it.

Every year my family and I go out to Montauk for three or four days, sometimes with friends, and we always stay at Hither Hills. They have campsites big and small. On the roads next to the campsites, kids ride scooters all day because cars don’t pass that often. They have a playground, too.

They also have basic camping needs like bathrooms and showers and a general store. The store has everything from coffee to sunscreen.

Watching the sun rise early in the morning on the beach is one of the best parts about Hither Hills. I usually like to sleep late, but when we camp at Hither Hills, I always try to get up as early as I can to watch the sun rise.

The campsites are right behind the dunes, so when we go, we spend the whole day at the beach. Sometimes there are sand castle contests going on on the beach. My dad, my sister and I once participated in one of those contests, and we made a sand octopus. We didn’t win, but it was fun to make it.

Our favorite restaurant to go to in Montauk is the Lobster Roll in Amagansett. It’s been around for a long time and was recently featured in a TV show. When we go, I usually get the fried clam sandwich.

Every week during the summer, the camp organizes a bonfire on the beach, something not generally allowed at Hither Hills because it is a state park. But the camp organizes it, so it’s allowed.

There is no cellphone reception at Hither Hills, and it is really hard to even charge your phone because there are so few outlets in the whole campground. It’s nice because nobody is ever on their phone. You might think that going days without electronics is torture, but you are so occupied with all the fun things to do that you don’t even miss it.

So, next time you’re looking for a beach vacation, don’t look far — Hither Hills is the perfect place any time from May to October.