I did a survey about the top board games to play. I asked kids in the fourth and sixth grades to fill out the survey. The board games that I used were Battleship, Apples to Apples, Operation, Sorry, Topple and Trouble. Thirty seven kids chose Apples to Apples. There are many different versions of the board game from Mattel. Apples to Apples is a good family and friends game to play. Kids love making the fun combinations in Battleship, which was chosen by 15 people. Battleship is a good strategy game and a great guessing game.