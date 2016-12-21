(Credit: Kidsday illustration / Raegan Latwaitis)
I did a survey about the top board games to play. I asked kids in the fourth and sixth grades to fill out the survey. The board games that I used were Battleship, Apples to Apples, Operation, Sorry, Topple and Trouble. Thirty seven kids chose Apples to Apples. There are many different versions of the board game from Mattel. Apples to Apples is a good family and friends game to play. Kids love making...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
I did a survey about the top board games to play. I asked kids in the fourth and sixth grades to fill out the survey. The board games that I used were Battleship, Apples to Apples, Operation, Sorry, Topple and Trouble. Thirty seven kids chose Apples to Apples. There are many different versions of the board game from Mattel. Apples to Apples is a good family and friends game to play. Kids love making the fun combinations in Battleship, which was chosen by 15 people. Battleship is a good strategy game and a great guessing game.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.