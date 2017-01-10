I was in Hamilton, Canada (near Toronto), and I went to African Lion Safari. My mom, dad, sister, and brother were with me. There were so many animals I have never seen before, like ostriches, lions, giraffes and many more. We took a tour of the animals in our car. The animals were right outside our car, so if we opened the windows the animals could jump right in if they wanted to.

I enjoyed seeing monkeys the most because of their behavior. The people in the car in front of us showed the monkeys some chips. The monkeys wanted the chips but the people didn’t give any to them so the monkeys started ripping something from the top of their car.

There were also many shows about animals. I really enjoyed the elephant show. They did a lot of tricks. They started the show by making the elephants do a handstand. I saw them painting. It was amazing! The elephants played basketball, too. After the elephant show, we got to ride on some elephants. There was a bird show as well. In it, some kids and some birds had a race. The kids only won by 10 seconds. After that, we ate some ice cream and went into a petting zoo. We went into a mini park after the petting zoo. I had an amazing time and I hope to go there again.

If you decide to go, check out the website: lionsafari.com. They will be open from May 6 through Oct. 9.