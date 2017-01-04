(Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Jean Yoo, Jericho)
Every morning before we begin our work our teacher asks us, “What made you smile?” She asks us that so we learn to appreciate the little things in life. Those are the things that really matter. It also makes us think each day about something happy. Sometimes it’s a hug from a parent, a kiss from a baby brother, scoring a goal in soccer, doing well on a test, having a favorite dessert. We ask our teacher what made her smile, too. We even ask the principal sometimes. This has made us really pay attention to the little things that happen each day that make us smile and feel happy. You should try it.
What made you smile today?
