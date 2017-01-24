It’s winter but that doesn’t mean I am not thinking about baseball. During the off-season, my teammates and I work out for baseball to keep our skills up, so when the season starts we aren’t rusty. We work out at Storm Sports Academy in West Hempstead. We do agility by running sprints to stay in shape, and we go over some new drills that have to do with either hitting or fielding. For example, there is a drill my team and I play, it is called golden glove. This is a fielding or hitting drill, whichever you want it to be. If you play the fielding one, you and your whole team take turns fielding ground balls and whoever makes an error is out. The last one standing is the winner. Say you were doing a hitting golden glove game, you and your whole team would take turns in the batting cage and see how many people can hit the most line drives, or ground balls.

After our winter training, my team and I are ready for the season and to win another championship. I play first base and outfield and love working on my hitting. To me, baseball is played at least nine months a year.