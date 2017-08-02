Recently my dad and I put up the BlissLights Firefly laser projector. It was very easy to put together and once it was on, it was terrific. It comes with a remote that you use to make it slower or faster or just turn it on and off. On the box it comes in, it’s marked with the color: red, green or purple. You can’t change the color.

You can use it all year round, inside and outside. There are two different types of stands: a stake and a stand for a flat surface. It is very cool to use it as a night light, and it can light up the side of your house or even make your garden look colorful. I think it would be fun for a backyard party or if you are having an outdoor sleepover. But don’t take just my word on it — I had six other people check it out, and they all recommend it!