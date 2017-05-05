For those living near the end of Long Island, a good thing to have is a boat. We are all so close to the Long Island Sound, and boating is a favorite activity for many kids. I wanted to know how many students’ families owned a boat.

Here is what I found out. Almost half the 90 kids in the school do have one. They told me they have it for trips, or just for fun — such as going tubing, water skiing, fishing, knee boarding, jumping into the water and swimming.