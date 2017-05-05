For those living near the end of Long Island, a good thing to have is a boat. We are all so close to the Long Island Sound, and boating is a favorite activity for many kids. I wanted to know how many students’ families owned a boat.
Here is what I found out. Almost half the 90 kids in the school do have one. They told me they have it for trips, or just for fun — such as going tubing, water skiing, fishing, knee boarding, jumping into the water and swimming.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.