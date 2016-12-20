The book “Welcome to Wonderland: Home Sweet Motel,” by Chris Grabenstein (Random House), is a very interesting writing piece because the story makes you want to read more.

The book is about a boy named P.T. Wilkie and his friend Gloria. P.T. lived in the glorious Wonderland Motel (with a soft-serve ice cream machine and his very own pool!). Everything was going great until problems started arriving. The biggest problem is the motel never gets customers. Can P.T. and Gloria find a way to make money so he can save the Wonderland Motel? And, as an added mystery and adventure: Can they find the missing diamonds before two ghastly thieves do?

advertisement | advertise on newsday

For ages: 9 and older

Rating: 4