Battling against breast cancer is very important to me since my aunt Evann has just been diagnosed with the disease and has been treated with chemo and has had surgery and radiation. It is a tough thing to watch someone you love go through so many treatments for cancer. So I thought I would try to help my aunt and people like her who are struggling with this disease by trying to raise money. My fundraiser is called Bottles to Battle Breast Cancer.

I started by sending out fliers to my neighbors. I called my friends and family and asked my classmates to help me collect water bottles. I also accepted money donations, too. Every Friday for one month, water bottles and money were dropped off at my house. I took the bottles to Stop and Shop for recycling. The money I get from recycling will be donated to the nonprofit organization Long Island Breast Cancer HELP, Inc. (HELP stands for Healthy Environment for a Living Planet). My aunt Lorraine Pace started this group. She is also a breast cancer survivor and formed the West Islip Breast Cancer Coalition for Long Island, Inc. and started the first breast cancer “Mapping Project.”

HELP works with people right in our community at a place called Long Island Cancer Help and Wellness Center in Bay Shore. They support programs for survivors of all types of cancer and help people who have cancer. In April 2013, the center and Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center joined together to help support cancer patient services. You can learn more about HELP at breastcancerhelpinc.org

So far I have collected more than $75 from recycled bottles and money donations. I hope that my donation helps make a difference in the lives of people who have breast cancer.