My sister, Maya, and I collect rocks. You’re probably thinking you should turn the page, but wait! You think I am going to tell you about boring rocks. Some of the rocks that we broke open have crystals inside. Sometimes when we are outside we are smashing open rocks to get the crystals. The banging is very loud!
We both think it is so cool to look at the crystals. Sometimes they are clear white, but sometimes they have other colors like black or a brownish red. You should collect them, too!
