Our interview with actress Kendra Leigh Timmins was a once in a lifetime experience! Early last week we went to the Nickelodeon offices in Manhattan to talk to Kendra. To prepare for the interview, we looked up information about her to get ideas for questions.

We found out that Kendra was born in London, Ontario, Canada. We came up with questions that allowed us to know more about Kendra and her character, Kit, on her new show, “Ride,” which airs this Monday night at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

We saw the premiere of the show so we could get ready for our interview. Here are just a few of the things that we found out. The show is filmed in Ireland and Toronto. Since she has been on so many TV shows, we wanted to know of all the characters she has played and which one is most like her.

Kendra told us that she is a lot like Kit from “Ride.” She also told us that right now she prefers working on TV shows instead of movies. One of the reasons is it gives her more time to find out and relate to the character she is playing.

Just kidding around, we wanted to know who were the better actors: the horses or the people. She answered immediately and laughed, “Definitely the horses!” She told us that her mom is with her most of the time when she is on the set acting.

So, what is the new show all about? Well, it’s about horses, adventure, making friends, and trying to be yourself as a kid. You will love watching Kendra as Kit as she adjusts to her new life at Covington Academy -- an elite equestrian-focused boarding school that looks like a beautiful castle.

Kit moves to Covington with her dad, who has a new job.

Almost all of the students ride horses, except Kit. One horse named TK is always getting out of hand, and no one seems to be able to tame the horse. The other people at the school want to get rid of the horse, but Kit feels differently. Kit, who is generally afraid of horses, finds her fears going away as she spends time and bonds with TK.

Kit develops a relationship and connects with this wild horse. Kit feels that the horse is misunderstood and she wants to keep the horse. Other kids who watch Kit interact with TK are amazed by her ability to tame the horse and feel that Kit has a special gift.

You will also love watching how Kit develops new friendships at Covington Academy and how she handles being the new girl in a new place. Kit has a new roommate who is quite different from her, but we loved to see how Kit teaches her new roommate how to have a little fun, fool around, and get in a little bit of trouble. You will love the way Kit handles the new rules she should follow, but finds a way to be herself and breaks the rules, just a little bit! We love Kit’s personality in this show and the scenery is beautiful, it really takes you away!

Kendra is such a great actress! Kit and Kendra have lot in common. They are both funny, quirky, girlie, but yet also have a bit of a tomboy in them.

Kendra really showed the funny and quirky side of herself after our interview was over when we took many pictures, some with big smiles and some with silly faces. We also introduced her to the app, Musical.ly, which she had never heard of before.

She took the time to download the app and find a song that we all liked. We decided on the song “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift for Kendra’s very first Musical.ly. It was so much fun. Kendra was so patient and kind, and we had a blast with her. We hope you love her new show “Ride,” just as much as we did.