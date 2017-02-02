I thought that designing a bra to auction off and raise money to help women with breast cancer would be a really great project to do with my mom.

We love making things together. This is the second bra that we made for the Creative Cups auction. The theme for our first bra was “The Garden of Reading.” We made this bra for my mom’s good friend, who’s a breast cancer survivor and loves to read.

For our second bra, we chose the theme of “I Love You to the Moon and Back” to say that all you need is love. The inspiration for the bra is from our favorite children’s story, “Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney.

Love is a powerful and can help heal any wound. In good times and in bad, love will get you through — that’s what Mommy and I believe. Every morning before we leave home and at night before we go to sleep, we say, “I love you to the moon and back.”

I want to send a message to all moms and daughters: No matter what’s happening, love each other and it will be OK. Our battles make us stronger. I love you to the moon and back!

The “I Love You to the Moon and Back” bra is one of 137 original works of art that will be auctioned at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Adelphi University’s Ruth S. Harley University Center in Garden City. For more information, go to: creativecups.adelphi.edu