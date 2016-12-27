(Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Michael Kerr, Oakdale)
We surveyed 90 kids in grades three to five and we wanted to know if they have a bad habit they would like to break. Here are our results:
Yes, I want to break my bad habit: 61
No, I am OK with it: 29
Here are some of the popular bad habits that kids in our school have: Biting nails, leaving drawers open and touching other people’s stuff. Want to hear some funny...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
We surveyed 90 kids in grades three to five and we wanted to know if they have a bad habit they would like to break. Here are our results:
Yes, I want to break my bad habit: 61
No, I am OK with it: 29
Here are some of the popular bad habits that kids in our school have: Biting nails, leaving drawers open and touching other people’s stuff. Want to hear some funny ones? Montanna’s bad habit is laughing a lot. Brayden’s bad habit is being thirsty a lot.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.