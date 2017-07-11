I have been a fan of Elvis Presley for about two years. I even have my very own Elvis Presley collection. My collection includes an Elvis Presley bobblehead, Elvis singing toy, Elvis Presley flip book and many posters. I have a pair of drumsticks with his picture on them (I am a percussionist). To keep track of the time, I have an Elvis Presley watch.

Elvis Presley had a very interesting life. He was born in Tupelo, Mississippi on Jan. 8, 1935. Elvis’ family was very poor. Elvis’ parents joined a church when Elvis was about 5, and Elvis got his start singing with the choir. For Elvis’ 11th birthday he got his first guitar.

The Presley family moved to Memphis, Tennessee. By his junior year in high school, Elvis visited the local radio station. Elvis had always played at parties. One day he came across a record company, Sun Studios. He laid his money on the table and said he wanted to make a record for his mother. At this time, Elvis stepped into the recording studio for the first time.

As Elvis got older, he started singing on stage and in front of a lot of people. Girls loved him and screamed when he wiggled his hips and sang to them. Every time Elvis sang, he became more famous. Elvis had a boss named Colonel Tom Parker. He pushed Elvis very hard and told him to keep recording his songs. Elvis Presley also made a lot of movies, too, such as “Viva Las Vegas, “Jail House Rock” and “King Creole.”

Elvis made a lot of money. He had a big mansion named Graceland and his very own pink Cadillac. Elvis married Priscilla on May 1, 1967, at a hotel in Las Vegas. A year later they had a baby girl named, Lisa Marie, on Feb. 1, 1968. Unfortunately, Elvis died in 1977, but his music always lives on in fans like me!