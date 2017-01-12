Kidsday reporter Abbigail Martinez in the Enchantail Mermaid Tail Sleeping Bag. (Credit: Martinez family)
I tested out the Enchantail Mermaid Tail Sleeping Bag and I thought it was fun, and a comfy way to sleep. It kept me warm and it looked good, too. I liked that it came with a book, stickers (to decorate your room) and a carrying bag that holds the sleeping bag and the pillow that comes with it, when you go to a friend’s house for a sleepover. I would recommend this to all kids. It comes in many different colors.
My one thing I didn’t like was the way the zipper did not stay up all the time and it would go down when I moved around.
Rating: 4 smiles
