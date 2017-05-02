We were invited to attend a screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” in Manhattan last week. It was very exciting because we had all enjoyed the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, and we were eager to see the new one. The movie was action-packed with adventure and also had some comedy.

Part of the story was about a dad (played by Kurt Russell) in search for his son because he needs him to take over and destroy the universe. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his galaxy friends join together to fight galactic enemies.

It seemed like every few minutes there would be a fighting scene so that kept us very interested in the movie. Our favorite scene was when the Guardians were in a fight with a giant monster. It was the first scene and it immediately gets you excited to see what is going to happen next. The plot twists really took us off guard. In the end, it shows that practice, determination, hope, friendship, trust and loyalty win over evil.

All of the actors did a great job but our favorite character was Drax, played by Dave Bautista. We liked him because he was very funny.

The movie “had a great soundtrack with some old songs like ‘Father and Son’ by Cat Stevens,” said Matt.

“Watching the movie in 3D was amazing because it felt like you were really in the movie,” said Owen.

Fiona said, “Although I don’t usually like science-fiction/action movies, I really enjoy ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,’ because it was filled with funny and serious scenes.”

Paola said, “Some of the scenes in the movie were hysterical. For example, when Rocket Raccoon was telling baby Groot which button to push to blow up Peter’s dad’s core. This scene was funny because nobody on the planet had tape to cover the death button.”

Overall, we would rank the movie 4 out of 5 smiles. The movie is rated PG-13. We think that is a fair rating because there are some bad words. We would recommend seeing the movie in 3D like we did because it really makes you feel like you are part of the movie. It makes it feel very realistic.