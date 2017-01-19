Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz are all players on the New York Giants football team. Wouldn’t you be happy if you got your hat or jersey signed by your favorite Giants player? Well, on Aug. 3, they signed my Giants hat. I was more than happy that day — I was ecstatic!

Did you know their stadium and training facility are both in New Jersey? I went to the training facility with my dad and my younger sister. If you get to the training center early enough, they have breakfast. They play music while the players practice outside. During the practice, Justin Tuck came to sign autographs, hats, jerseys, helmets, etc. This day officially marked the first signature I have ever received in my life.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

About an hour later, the practice ended and the players walked to the area where they signed things. I got many pictures and signatures. I did not get a picture with a player himself, but I got signatures from the players such as Manning and Beckett (my favorite player). I would never imagine seeing a player in person and signing my hat.

This event is one of the best things that ever happened to me. My family members are huge Giants fans, and my dad buys season tickets every year. This is also why we were able to get the tickets to the practice.