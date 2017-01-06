I dance at Stars on Stage Dance Academy. I have been dancing since I was 2. In dance, you need to keep your feet pointed when you go to competitions. In competitions, if you’re in a duet, trio or a group dance you need to do the same movements at the same time. It’s also important to keep a steady beat.
In dance, you can express your feelings through movement. I suggest dance classes for people who like to watch it. It’s also good exercise because it gets your muscles moving.
There are many types of dance. There is jazz, lyrical and much more. Dance is good for you. It helps you stay active and healthy.
There are many great places you can go to, but my academy is located: 371 Boyle Rd., Selden, call: 631-476-7556. Their website: starsonstagedanceacademy.com
