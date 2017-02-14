I received the book, “Frozen: A Pop-Up Adventure” by Matthew Reinhart (Hyperion). This book was about two sisters and one of the sisters has magic ice powers. Between the pop-ups and the story, I think this book is really exciting. The author did a good job. I read this book to my baby brother and he loved how every page pops up. I think this book is good for older kids because some of the words could be challenging. My brother and I really enjoyed it. Find out the sisters’ amazing adventure and what happens.