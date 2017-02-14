I received the book, “Frozen: A Pop-Up Adventure” by Matthew Reinhart (Hyperion). This book was about two sisters and one of the sisters has magic ice powers. Between the pop-ups and the story, I think this book is really exciting. The author did a good job. I read this book to my baby brother and he loved how every page pops up. I think this book is good for older kids because some of the words could be challenging. My brother and I really enjoyed it. Find out the sisters’ amazing adventure and what happens.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.