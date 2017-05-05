It’s about 9 in the morning and you’re really hungry, and all of a sudden — BAM! You see a big red sign that says Crazy Beans. You think about it; you go in. A nice girl greets you at the door and says, “Would you like a table or a booth?” When you sit down, it feels so warm and cozy.

Your waitress comes up and says, “Would you like a drink?” In the morning, people usually order coffee or fruit juice. They have anything from breakfast burritos to omelets to French toast. You can also get lunch there. They have very good sandwiches. They also have very good salads and burgers. You should go to Crazy Beans to get coffee or something to eat.

I guarantee you will be satisfied. The look of the inside is like old diners. The bathrooms are called Wonder Women and Super Men! I think every person who lives on the North Fork visits here — it feels like home, and the food and company are amazing. Get there early! They close the kitchen at 4 p.m. There are three locations, but we go to the one at 2 Front St. in Greenport. Online, it’s crazybeansrestaurant.com