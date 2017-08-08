We went to the Reptile Expo at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood. There were more than 150 vendors there to sell reptiles, amphibians and arachnids. We saw snakes, spiders, scorpions, and we got to hold almost all of the different species that were there.

We talked to several of the people who were selling creatures that some people consider scary. They were kind and helpful. They let us hold everything, even tarantulas, scorpions and snakes. Here are our questions and their answers:

Jackson Rosario:

What’s your favorite reptile? A spider ball python.

What is the smallest reptile you sell? A dwarf gecko.

What was your first reptile? A leopard gecko.

What is the worst starter reptile for someone with no experience? A green iguana or a reticulated python.

Ava Brady:

Which of the reptiles that you sell lives the longest? A leopard gecko, which can live up to 20 years.

Dominick Utano:

Can you tell the age of a reptile by its size? Not always, some of my smallest reptiles are my oldest.

Alexander Sinatra:

Is it better to feed a snake frozen rats or live? Frozen rats are better because there is less chance of the snake getting injured.

If you have kids, are they OK around reptiles? Yes, children are nice to the reptiles.

It was an amazing experience for us because many of us have never been to a Reptile Expo before. We saw lot of different types of reptiles such as crested geckos, leopard geckos, Jackson’s chameleons, snakes and even a sulcata tortoise.