We received new glasses and sunglasses to check out, and we think they’re so fashionable! The sunglasses were Babiators Aviator Aces sunglasses (babiators.com) for young kids. The idea for the company came about on a military base when a mom saw her kids squinting at the sun and thought they needed sunglasses like their aviator dads. That’s when they decided to call the company Babiators. Babiators has a mission to protect kids’ eyes while they are outside in the sun. We all got compliments about our glasses from family and friends.
The other glasses we were able to check out were from Eyebuydirect. The website has so many great styles to choose from at low prices, which is saving us a lot of money. The company also makes regular donations to people through organizations such as Lions Clubs International and Feed the Children. They also replace children’s glasses every year because kids grow. The screen protection helps preserve our developing eyes from the harmful light from digital screens. The prices of the glasses range from $6 to $32. Get your new glasses now. check them out: eyebuydirect.com
