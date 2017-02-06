Have you ever wondered what school was like in the past? You can see for yourself! There is a place — it is the Nassakeag one-room schoolhouse! It’s located at the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook, where it was moved to from South Setauket. If you didn’t know, back in the 1800s, school was held in only one room. This school is from 1877.

Have you ever wondered what you could do in a one-room schoolhouse? You could write on a slate, which is like a chalkboard but it uses a slate pencil instead of chalk.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Katelyn visited the schoolhouse and she wrote about her experience: I got to use the ink well, which is a container of ink, and a fine-tipped quill. They didn’t have pens then so that is what they used. I also did a math lesson, which may sound boring but it really was fun! For the math lesson I did a three-digit addition, which is pretty easy.

Then I went back to the future (2017) and we looked at the bathroom (which is outside), which looks different because it’s made of wood. After that I just hung for a little while and then I left.