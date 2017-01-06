I’m involved with Spirit’s Promise Horse Rescue Program in Riverhead. Spirit’s Promise is a place where they save horses from abuse and slaughter. I’ve been there since I was 7. When I go there, I help the horses eat their healthy food. Some of them eat dry food and some of them need syrup on their food.

The second thing I do is make sure they all get played with and walked. The best thing I do is run around with the mini horses. Sometimes I like to go to the horse pit and get hay and feed it to the horses. In the summer they have a summer camp too.

They also have a community service program every Sunday that is so worth checking out.

To learn more about Spirit’s Promise go to their website: sprescue.org