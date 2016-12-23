MINNIE MOUSE AND REINDEER HEADPHONES

(alwaysfit.com)

We got right in the holiday season with these crocheted headphones. We tried the Minnie Mouse and Reindeer headphones. We thought these are very cool headphones and everyone will enjoy them. They have a long cord, which lets the user sit down while the headphones are plugged into a phone, iPod, iPad, computer, or any other device you can listen to music with. Another good quality of the long cord is that it gives you plenty of room if you want to dance to the music! Their soft, cozy, and warm yarn makes them perfect for cuddling up to listen to an audiobook. Parents will also appreciate the quiet!

Ages: 8-12

Rating: 5

HEADSET HEADPHONES FOR KIDS

(Kidz Gear)

This headset has many things that may separate it from other headsets. For starters it is able to increase in height by 5 to 6 inches! It also has a microphone and it has cushions for the ears. Tommy wrote: My sister, Madelyn, and I tested this and we think it should be for everyone. Madelyn said the microphone was the best part because she could hook it up to a mobile device and take calls while doing something else. The length of the headphones were so big that my mom could probably wear it! You should definitely check it out.

Ages: 4 and older

Rating: 5

STREAM MIC

(Turtle Beach)

Stream Mic is a microphone that can be used for systems such as Xbox One, PS4, and PC. On the box, it says, “The Official Audio Partner of Twitch,” so it works best with streaming. Mckenzie wrote: This microphone is amazing! The audio isn’t scratchy, and it’s not too loud. Also, it worked with a bunch of different recording systems, such as OBS, Apple QuickTime Player, and Sony Vegas. I would definitely get this microphone for someone who’s into YouTube or gaming, and even singing and song writing! You can also use it if you’re in a band or play an instrument.

Ages: 10 and older

Rating: 5

TURTLE BEACH HEADPHONES

(Turtle Beach)

Turtle Beach headphones are a big pair of black headphones. The headphones have a jack for the headphones’ plug to listen to music and for the microphone stick that attaches for video games. The headphones have a volume button and a power switch. The speaker parts have very comfortable cushions for your ears.

Kate wrote: These headphones are amazing! When you are listening to music you feel like the singer is singing right there with you. Also they are amazing because the cushions feel like a pillow for your ears.

Ages: 4 and older

Rating: 5

— Tommy Holiday, Ava Fudjinski, Mairead Reitzel, Kate Lemery and McKenzie Murphy