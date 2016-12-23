Kidsday reporters Rose Dobert and Kate Lemery with the game controllers. (Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly)
XBOX FUSION CONTROLLERS
(Power A)
We tested two game controllers for Xbox One and Windows: the mini wired controller and the Fusion Controller for Xbox One.
We thought these controllers had a very cool look because the gold accents gave it a nice touch. We liked the length of the cord that easily reached our seats. The response of the controller was immediate and accurate, probably due to the cord. This is a great factor. We also thought the personalized button options were great. Some kids may enjoy a wider button and now they have the option to change.
Ages: 7 and older
Rating: 5
— Rose Dobert and Kate Lemery
