XBOX FUSION CONTROLLERS

(Power A)

We tested two game controllers for Xbox One and Windows: the mini wired controller and the Fusion Controller for Xbox One.

We thought these controllers had a very cool look because the gold accents gave it a nice touch. We liked the length of the cord that easily reached our seats. The response of the controller was immediate and accurate, probably due to the cord. This is a great factor. We also thought the personalized button options were great. Some kids may enjoy a wider button and now they have the option to change.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 5

— Rose Dobert and Kate Lemery