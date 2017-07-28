Do you like to walk and spend time with family and friends while raising money for a good cause? If the answer is yes, then the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is for you. It is an amazing event that raises awareness and money for Alzheimer’s care and research. The best part is your family can participate.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects the brain. It causes problems with a person’s memory and thinking. My grandpa has Alzheimer’s, but he fights the disease and he will always fight it. One way my family and I help my grandpa out: Instead of saying things to him when he comes over to take me to school, we leave notes so he can always go back and mark what he has to do. I have to say it works great.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

My family and I participated in the Walk to End Alzhemer’s at Belmont Lake State Park in North Babylon. We walked in honor and support of my grandfather. It was a really great experience because my family wanted to show him how much we love him and that we want to do our part to fight this very bad disease. I was amazed by how many people were there who had people in their family with Alzheimer’s, too. I learned that this is a serious disease and a lot of people have it just like my grandfather.

If you want to walk to end Alzheimer’s, you can find an Alzheimer’s walk near you. The next one is Sept. 16 at Belmont Lake State Park.