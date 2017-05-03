Did you ever want to do traditional Irish moves like in “Riverdance,” but couldn’t learn it? Well, you should go to Mo Chuisle Moya Strast School of Dance. The name means “my pulse, my passion” in Gaelic. It is at 455 Pike St., Mattituck.

I do Irish step dancing, and it is really fun. There are two different types of shoes — hard shoe and soft shoe. Hard shoe is a loud shoe, and you can click your heels together and make a loud sound that gets everybody excited. The soft shoe is also really fun to use. You’re able to point your toe. It’s easy to leap and move faster.

There are different groups that you can go to. Some are harder than others. There is a team group that performs in places like restaurants, retirement homes and hospitals.

We do a friendly dance competition called feish, and nobody feels bad about how they performed because they always make you feel good. My friend at my dance school got a first-place trophy. That trophy is on display at the school.

So if you want to learn to dance, go to Mo Chuisle Moya Strast. They don’t do just Irish step, they do ballet, too. Go to Mattituck and bring your kids there, and they will have so much fun! You won’t regret it.