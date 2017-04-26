My fifth-grade class has pen pals among the residents of the Arbors Assisted Living Communities. Each one of the students in the classroom was matched with a resident.
My pen pal’s name is Betty. She has seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She loves to read and do word searches.
I think going to the Arbors Assisted Living Communities is special because maybe our pen pals don’t get a lot of visitors. So it is nice to come. The residents can share their stories and how they came to the Arbors and how it felt on the first day living there. All of the students in our school love to visit them and learn about them, and they learn about us, too.
Comments
