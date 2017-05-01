Have you ever wanted a water bottle that doesn’t take up a lot of space and won’t break? This would be the collapsible Hydaway bottle. I like the bottle because if you put the bottle down and someone accidently knocks it over, it won’t spill or crack. This Hydaway is best for cold drinks.
The smaller Hydaway bottle holds about 12 ounces of water and it expands to 4 inches tall. When the bottle is pushed down, the size becomes 1 inch tall. The larger model can hold 21 ounces. The Hydaway bottle also comes in many different colors.
It is very easy to fold down and can fit in a pocket for convenience when traveling. The Hydaway bottle is an awesome gift for the holidays. Remember the bottle is great for space, traveling and breakage. All the kids will love this cool water bottle.
The price ranges from $15 to $20, depending on the size. This type of bottle can be found on Hydaway website (hydawaybottle.com) or Amazon.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.