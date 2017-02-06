Slam poetry is a type of poetry that is moving, very powerful, and it expresses how someone feels. Here is one I wrote about my pencil.

The Pencil

The pencil, the pencil.

It hits my paper one million times.

I know my pencil wouldn’t write a lie, oh my pencil, my pencil.

You should always keep one by.

The pencil, the pencil with its wooden body.

The pencil, the pencil this is your last shaving so I guess this is goodbye.