I think I am the No. 1 biggest Duke Blue Devils fan! I have been watching Duke University basketball games since I was born . . . literally. My dad was watching a Duke game while holding me seconds after my mom delivered me. Ever since, I have never, ever missed a game. No matter what I have to do, in my house my dad and I drop everything if Duke is playing.

Here are some Duke fun facts:

* The jersey numbers 10, 25, 44, 43, 24, 35, 32, 11, 33, 31, 22, 23 and 4 are all retired. The last two numbers came in 2007, for J.J. Redick and Shelden Williams.

* Duke has won five NCAA National Championships, all under Coach K — Mike Krzyzewski.

* Coach K is the best college coach ever. He has led the Blue Devils to victory many times. Heading into the 2016-2017 season, he has the most career victories — 1,018 with 945 at Duke.

* There have been 11 NBA top-10 picks.

* Cameron Indoor Stadium, built in 1940, is one of the toughest places to play in the country and one of the most fun to watch a basketball game. The student fans are known as the Cameron Crazies for their creative cheers.

* Duke has 19 ACC basketball championships

* Heading into the 2016-2017 season, Duke has the fourth-most victories in NCAA history with 1,906 wins.

* Nine Blue Devils have won National Player of the Year honors.

* All of Duke’s current assistant coaches played under Coach K at Duke.