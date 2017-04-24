I tested the iHome color changing Bluetooth wireless stereo speaker. You can take this portable speaker with you to any party. It is a Bluetooth speaker, so you do not have to deal with wires. It even changes colors. It plays your music, videos and anything that is playing on your device. You can control the volume. I can also charge my phone in the speaker while I am listening to my music.
This is definitely my favorite speaker. It can echo through the whole house. It will play whatever is on your phone. This speaker is so easy to set up. It also comes with clear instructions. Rating: 5
