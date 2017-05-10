With summer right around the corner, it is time to think of Snowdays. This ice cream parlor, Snowdays, is a place that I enjoy.
You may think, “Snowdays”? Well, Snowdays isn’t just a normal ice cream shop. It sells shaved ice cream that has the fluffy texture of snow. This type of ice cream originated as a West Coast treat.
I enjoy Snowdays because it has many different flavors and toppings. The size I order is regular. My favorite flavor is the green tea matcha. The toppings I choose are grass jelly, mochi, and waffle cones. I love the fluffy texture! Its slogan is “Every day should be a Snowday.”
I go to the Snowdays at 72-24 Austin St. in Forest Hills, Queens. Call: 347-960-8517 or visit snowdaysnyc.com. You should go there, too!
