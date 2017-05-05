We live within walking distance of the beach. Being at the beach can be the best time of your life. We love to hunt for beach glass. We have a really big beach glass collection filled with all sorts of colors and shapes. We have pink, green, blue, brown and clear beach glass. Each piece of beach glass is unique and special in its own way.
We like to walk the beaches all along the North Fork to find the best beach glass. We can scan the beach for hours searching for those hidden treasures. We wanted to know if other kids collected beach glass like we do, and we found out that almost every kid in our school collects it, too.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.