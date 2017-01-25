We went to one of our favorite places in Valley Stream, Itgen’s Ice Cream Parlour. This is an old-fashioned ice cream parlor. We ordered the Titanic because this giant dessert is one of the best!

The Titanic is eight scoops of ice cream with whipped cream, hot fudge and rock candy. You can get any other toppings you want, like gummy bears, sprinkles, Oreos, or crushed candy bars. You might think that eight scoops of ice cream is not a lot, but the size of each scoop is really like two scoops. For the ice cream we chose Oreo and chocolate. You can get any flavors you like. It was very good and filling and it had a great flavor.

You don’t have to get ice cream there. They also serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, they are known for their ice cream.

Itgen’s is definitely different from other ice cream parlors. As parents know, the old way is the better way. It’s better because they don’t just do it for the money, so they put in care to the food.

It is located at 211 Rockaway Ave. in Valley Stream. Call 516-825-7444. It is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.