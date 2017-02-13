In our school, we try to think about others before ourselves. The golden rule at our school: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” says my teacher, Mr. Justin DeMaio.
In honor of Veterans Day, we gave veterans goody bags with poems or letters. We called it Operation Goody Bag. These poems and letters are dedicated to the veterans who were brave, mighty and full of courage.
Our whole school also made treat bags for local police officers and firefighters. This was in honor of 9/11. These bags were decorated with things that represent our country, such as American flags, eagles, camouflage, and other things related to the men and women in the armed forces.
We hope this article inspires your community or school to do the same. If you don’t like Operation Goody Bag, you can make your own special something for special people in your life. During February we make “Bags of Love,” which we share at a West Islip nursing home. We decorate those bags with hearts.
