We took a bus ride to Courtyard Marriott in Times Square to meet YouTube sensations Max and Harvey Mills. We met up in the lobby restaurant, Nosh. We greeted Max and Harvey, and they offered us Skittles . . . of course, we wanted Skittles, and we were so excited to meet them.

Max and Harvey are 14-year-old identical twins from England. They have great British accents. In their videos, Max and Harvey include their siblings Tilley and Leo. Max and Harvey don’t like it when people mix their names up. One way to identify them is, Max wears a lot of hats. Max and Harvey love being twins so they have someone to hang out with. Though they like to hang out with each other, like any other siblings, they have arguments.

Max and Harvey are superstars, but they don’t consider themselves famous. Their friends also don’t consider them famous. But Max and Harvey also feel special because of their fans. We found it surprising that they go to a public school. When Max and Harvey aren’t at school or making videos they go to a trampoline park, Gravity Force. At home they have many pets. They have a dog named Pepper. She is a golden retriever, who recently had seven puppies. They will keep one, and the rest will go to other homes.

Max and Harvey started their music career when they were 2. Harvey sang into a fake microphone and Max played the piano. So far they have created three songs that people can buy on iTunes. They have many YouTube videos. Our favorite video is “One More Day in Love.”

Max and Harvey are not only all about music, but they also have a fun side. They laugh a lot and most of their YouTube videos are filmed in the kitchen. In one of their videos they broke a blender. In most of their videos they do challenges and dares. Harvey insults his brother, yet in a fun-loving way. When they talk, they do it with their hands. Max and Harvey said their favorite social media page to post on is YouTube.

On the bus ride back to school, Isabel said she wished she got an autograph. Ava felt Max and Harvey were awesome and they have great personalities and it was truly great to meet them. Sofia said she was excited as she just met famous twins. Lili said she was proud that she talked to famous people. It was a really fun day. Max and Harvey will bring their show to the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn on May 13. Visit their website: maxandharveyofficial.com